Xcel Brands (NASDAQ: XELB) Receives Non-Compliance Notice from Nasdaq

On November 25, 2024, Xcel Brands, Inc. received a letter from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market, stating that the company is not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) due to the failure to timely file its Annual Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2024, with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

According to the notification, Nasdaq has requested Xcel Brands to submit a plan of compliance within 60 calendar days, outlining how it intends to regain compliance with Nasdaq’s listing rules. If Nasdaq accepts the plan, an extension of up to 180 calendar days from the original filing due date, i.e., until May 19, 2025, may be granted to Xcel Brands to regain compliance.

In response to this notification, Xcel Brands has announced its intention to file the Form 10-Q promptly and within the specified 60-day period to regain compliance with Nasdaq’s continued listing requirements, thereby eliminating the need to submit a formal plan.

A press release dated November 27, 2024, was issued to disclose the receipt of the Nasdaq notification letter. Additional information can be found in the Form 8-K filing submitted by Xcel Brands to the SEC on November 25, 2024.

Xcel Brands, Inc. is a media and consumer products company that focuses on design, licensing, marketing, live streaming, and social commerce sales of various branded products. The company’s portfolio includes brands like Halston, Judith Ripka, and C. Wonder, among others.

For more information about Xcel Brands, individuals can reach out to Seth Burroughs, responsible for Marketing and Public Relations at Xcel Brands, Inc., by contacting 347-532-5894 or via email at [email protected].

This news comes as Xcel Brands works towards ensuring compliance with Nasdaq’s listing requirements and maintaining transparency with its shareholders and the financial community.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston brand, the C Wonder, the TowerHill by Christie Brinkley brand (the CB brand), and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

