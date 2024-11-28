York Water Company Declares 616th Dividend

The York Water Company (NASDAQ: YORW) has announced the declaration of its 616th consecutive dividend. The company’s President and CEO, JT Hand, revealed that during the Board of Directors meeting on November 25th, a quarterly dividend of $0.2192 per share was approved, reflecting a 4% increase. Shareholders as of the record date on December 31, 2024, will receive this dividend on January 15, 2025.

Highlighting the company’s recent achievements, Hand mentioned, “In 2024, The York Water Company received National, Regional, and State recognition for our extraordinary accomplishment in completing our Lake Williams Dam Rehabilitation project on time and on budget.” He emphasized that this strategic investment in the utility infrastructure aligns with York Water’s mission to offer secure, reliable, and sustainable water and wastewater services to an expanding customer base.

The consistent growth and commitment to shareholder value were underscored by Hand noting a 28-year streak of increased dividends. The company, which holds the distinction of being the oldest publicly traded entity in the U.S., proudly boasts an impeccable record of never missing a dividend payment in over 208 years, believed to be unmatched in the nation for continuity of dividend payments.

This news underscores The York Water Company’s dedication to its shareholders and its strategy toward sustainable growth and infrastructure development, ensuring uninterrupted service for its customer base.

The York Water Company has signed off on this announcement as per the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, with Chief Financial Officer Matthew E. Poff formalizing the report on behalf of the organization on November 26, 2024.

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; ten wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns satellite groundwater systems in York, Adams, and Lancaster Counties, as well as two impounding dams on primary system located in York and Springfield Townships.

