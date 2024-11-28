Zacks Research Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Bandwidth

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Bandwidth in a report issued on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Bandwidth’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $193.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis.

BAND has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Bandwidth from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Bandwidth from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bandwidth currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

Shares of BAND stock opened at $21.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.34. Bandwidth has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $594.49 million, a P/E ratio of -23.24 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAND. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bandwidth by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,536,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,048,000 after acquiring an additional 16,181 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Bandwidth in the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Bandwidth by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bandwidth in the 1st quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Bandwidth by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 30,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 8,789 shares in the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Daryl Raiford sold 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $73,819.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,135.62. This represents a 5.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 4,455 shares of company stock valued at $75,786 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

