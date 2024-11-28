Zacks Research Has Negative Forecast for Masimo Q3 Earnings

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Masimo in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.15. The consensus estimate for Masimo’s current full-year earnings is $4.04 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Masimo’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.09 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Masimo from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Masimo in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Masimo from $160.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Masimo from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.00.

Masimo Stock Down 0.8 %

MASI stock opened at $170.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $147.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.86 and a beta of 0.97. Masimo has a 52-week low of $91.60 and a 52-week high of $178.27.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $504.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.87 million. Masimo had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 14.98%. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Masimo

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $319,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Masimo by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 792,886 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $105,741,000 after purchasing an additional 11,984 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Masimo by 152.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after purchasing an additional 24,137 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

