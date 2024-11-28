Zacks Research Has Positive Outlook of GT FY2024 Earnings

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report issued on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will earn $1.10 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.07. The consensus estimate for Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s current full-year earnings is $1.08 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

GT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wolfe Research lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $10.61 on Thursday. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 12 month low of $7.27 and a 12 month high of $15.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.91.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4,526.3% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2,122.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mickey Thompson, Avon, and Remington brands and various house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

