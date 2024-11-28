Zephyr Minerals (CVE:ZFR) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Zephyr Minerals Ltd. (CVE:ZFR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 7000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Zephyr Minerals Trading Down 16.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.04.

Zephyr Minerals Company Profile

Zephyr Minerals Ltd., through its subsidiary, Zephyr Gold USA Ltd., engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Zimbabwe, and the United States. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead deposits. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

