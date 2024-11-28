Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Zoetis by 275.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 96,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,259,000 after buying an additional 70,476 shares during the period. Simplify Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,684,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at about $688,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,501,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its holdings in Zoetis by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,946,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,407,000 after purchasing an additional 700,398 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ZTS. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Argus upgraded Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.44.

NYSE ZTS opened at $176.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market cap of $79.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.81. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $144.80 and a one year high of $201.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.12. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.55% and a return on equity of 51.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.52%.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

