Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.410-5.430 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.7 billion-$4.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.6 billion. Zoom Video Communications also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.29-1.30 EPS.

Zoom Video Communications Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $85.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.12 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.03. Zoom Video Communications has a 12 month low of $55.06 and a 12 month high of $92.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.19.

Insider Transactions at Zoom Video Communications

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 880 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total value of $59,919.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,809 shares in the company, valued at $191,264.81. The trade was a 23.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 3,614 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $241,668.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,285,780. The trade was a 3.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 367,108 shares of company stock valued at $26,796,191. 10.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

