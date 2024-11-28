ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.03.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 564,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,822,000 after purchasing an additional 97,600 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,723,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 63,300 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 144,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 21,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scientech Research LLC bought a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $927,000. 41.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About ZTO Express (Cayman)
ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.
