Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 30,806 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 527,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,806 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.06% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $54,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CL. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 67,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CL shares. Redburn Atlantic raised Colgate-Palmolive to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.11.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE CL opened at $96.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.58. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $75.50 and a one year high of $109.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CFO Stanley J. Sutula III sold 45,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $4,273,535.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,283.86. This represents a 55.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

