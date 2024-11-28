Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 89,788 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,451,730 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,788 shares during the quarter. Logitech International comprises approximately 0.7% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $219,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 7.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,665,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $644,642,000 after acquiring an additional 457,630 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Logitech International by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,623,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,324,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Logitech International by 166.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,279,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,759,000 after purchasing an additional 798,759 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 6.7% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 601,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,214,000 after purchasing an additional 37,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 5.7% during the second quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 490,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,470,000 after buying an additional 26,583 shares during the last quarter. 45.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on LOGI. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Logitech International from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Logitech International from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Logitech International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

In other Logitech International news, Director Guy Gecht acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $81.12 per share, with a total value of $202,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,963.36. This represents a 15.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI opened at $79.25 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.09. Logitech International S.A. has a 1-year low of $74.72 and a 1-year high of $102.59. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a $1.3687 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $1.19.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

