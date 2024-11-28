Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $90.02 Million Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Booking were worth $90,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Booking in the third quarter worth $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Booking by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on BKNG. Barclays raised their price objective on Booking from $4,500.00 to $5,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Booking from $4,900.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Booking from $3,976.00 to $4,173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Booking from $4,800.00 to $5,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Argus downgraded Booking from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,820.50.

Booking Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $5,223.15 on Thursday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,079.50 and a 52 week high of $5,237.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4,552.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $4,071.32. The company has a market cap of $172.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.38.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.75%.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

