Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,932,633 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 30,986 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $138,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BK. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 586.4% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth $32,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 130.6% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BK. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.15.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 16,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $1,259,843.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 157,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,040,583.85. This trade represents a 9.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total transaction of $1,907,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,404 shares in the company, valued at $5,754,079.24. The trade was a 24.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BK stock opened at $81.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $46.81 and a 52-week high of $82.08.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.11. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.87%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

