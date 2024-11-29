2,295 Shares in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Acquired by Brooklyn Investment Group

Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 249.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1,077.0% in the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Pedro F. P. Navio sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $1,505,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,626,122.75. This represents a 21.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on KHC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.55.

Shares of KHC opened at $31.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.16. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $30.40 and a 12 month high of $38.96. The company has a market capitalization of $38.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.14%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

