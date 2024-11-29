230,000 Shares in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Purchased by Vestal Point Capital LP

Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 230,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,565,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,826,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,398,000 after acquiring an additional 231,131 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $12,640,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $313,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,904,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after buying an additional 26,225 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TARS stock opened at $50.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.19. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $52.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TARS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. William Blair raised Tarsus Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.20.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

