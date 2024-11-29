230,000 Shares in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Purchased by Vestal Point Capital LP

Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 230,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,565,000.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,826,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,398,000 after acquiring an additional 231,131 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $12,640,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $313,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,904,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after buying an additional 26,225 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of TARS stock opened at $50.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.19. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $52.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Stock Report on TARS
About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Tarsus Pharmaceuticals
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- The Latest 13F Filings Are In: See Where Big Money Is Flowing
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- 3 Penny Stocks Ready to Break Out in 2025
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- FMC, Mosaic, Nutrien: Top Agricultural Stocks With Big Potential
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TARS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.