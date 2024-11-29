326 Shares in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Bought by Brooklyn Investment Group

Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 326 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.5% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 25.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,981,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $625,674,000 after purchasing an additional 610,021 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $326,000. Linonia Partnership LP increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Linonia Partnership LP now owns 846,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,691,000 after purchasing an additional 121,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $226.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.83. The company has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a PE ratio of 60.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.81. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.12 and a 52-week high of $240.68.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $676.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.21 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 23.91%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.01, for a total value of $270,251.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,483,390.13. This represents a 4.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on VEEV. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.92.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

