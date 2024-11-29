37,500 Shares in Semler Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMLR) Purchased by Crawford Fund Management LLC

Crawford Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMLR – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Semler Scientific by 91.5% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,345,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,689,000 after acquiring an additional 642,982 shares during the last quarter. Shariaportfolio Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Semler Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,618,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Semler Scientific by 150.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 140,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 84,314 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Semler Scientific by 18.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 126,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after acquiring an additional 19,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Semler Scientific by 20.6% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 98,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 16,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.37% of the company’s stock.
Semler Scientific Price Performance
Shares of Semler Scientific stock opened at $61.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.54. Semler Scientific, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.88 and a 12 month high of $79.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.10 million, a P/E ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 0.92.
Semler Scientific Profile
Semler Scientific, Inc provides technology solutions to enhance the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company’s products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient’s vascular condition.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Semler Scientific
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Eli Lilly, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca: 2025 Vaccine Makers to Watch
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- DICK’S Sporting Goods: The Under-the-Radar Buy-and-Hold Winner
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 2 Cheap Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy Instead of Chasing IonQ
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Semler Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMLR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Semler Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semler Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.