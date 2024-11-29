37,500 Shares in Semler Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMLR) Purchased by Crawford Fund Management LLC

Crawford Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMLR – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Semler Scientific by 91.5% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,345,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,689,000 after acquiring an additional 642,982 shares during the last quarter. Shariaportfolio Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Semler Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,618,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Semler Scientific by 150.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 140,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 84,314 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Semler Scientific by 18.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 126,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after acquiring an additional 19,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Semler Scientific by 20.6% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 98,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 16,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Semler Scientific stock opened at $61.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.54. Semler Scientific, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.88 and a 12 month high of $79.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.10 million, a P/E ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 0.92.

Semler Scientific ( NASDAQ:SMLR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $13.51 million during the quarter. Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 27.00%.

Semler Scientific, Inc provides technology solutions to enhance the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company’s products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient’s vascular condition.

