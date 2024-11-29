61,744 Shares in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Purchased by Tri Ri Asset Management Corp

Tri Ri Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 61,744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,932,000. Allison Transmission accounts for approximately 6.6% of Tri Ri Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 1,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 364 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Allison Transmission during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ALSN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.25.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

Shares of ALSN opened at $118.58 on Friday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $53.09 and a one year high of $122.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.57. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.08 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Thomas Eifert sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,095. This trade represents a 17.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 5,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total transaction of $639,759.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,280,219.96. The trade was a 3.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,067 shares of company stock worth $1,239,319. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

Featured Articles

