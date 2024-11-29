6,564 Shares in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Acquired by Centric Wealth Management

Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000. Centric Wealth Management owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IUS. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 824,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,097,000 after buying an additional 217,384 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 413.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 250,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,883,000 after buying an additional 201,709 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 52.1% during the second quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 360,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,097,000 after acquiring an additional 123,440 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,237,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 165.0% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 70,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 43,701 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUS opened at $52.03 on Friday. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a 12-month low of $41.22 and a 12-month high of $52.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.98 million, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.207 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large US firms. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics IUS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

