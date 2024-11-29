6,822 Shares in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Acquired by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in YETI by 311.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,967,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,994 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of YETI during the second quarter valued at about $23,166,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of YETI by 655.4% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 508,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,701,000 after buying an additional 441,516 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of YETI by 54.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 817,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,183,000 after acquiring an additional 289,298 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in YETI by 76.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 607,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,178,000 after acquiring an additional 262,829 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE YETI opened at $40.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.41 and a 12-month high of $54.15.

Several research analysts have commented on YETI shares. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of YETI from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on YETI from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America cut YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of YETI in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of YETI from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, YETI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.46.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

