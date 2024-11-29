7,681 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Bought by CWS Financial Advisors LLC

CWS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Williams Financial LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 6,189.8% in the second quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 11,601,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,279,000 after acquiring an additional 11,416,588 shares during the period. Elser Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,234,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,818,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,230,000 after buying an additional 650,896 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,340,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,364,000 after buying an additional 614,982 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 509.1% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 288,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,358,000 after buying an additional 241,475 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $70.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.20. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.27 and a fifty-two week high of $71.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

