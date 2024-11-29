A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Stake Raised by Epacria Capital Partners LLC

Epacria Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Epacria Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 385.1% during the third quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 44,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 35,545 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 359.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 82,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after buying an additional 64,221 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 55,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after buying an additional 16,935 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,702,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the second quarter worth $535,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total transaction of $999,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,498.88. The trade was a 43.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 10,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $475,217.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 292,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,666,765.50. This represents a 3.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,316 shares of company stock valued at $4,911,036 over the last 90 days. 48.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on A-Mark Precious Metals from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, A-Mark Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Up 2.0 %

A-Mark Precious Metals stock opened at $30.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $706.53 million, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of -0.01. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.22 and a 1-year high of $47.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 0.57%. Sell-side analysts forecast that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A-Mark Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.04%.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

