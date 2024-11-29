Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ABEO. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Monday.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $84,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $151,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $160,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 54.3% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 96,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 33,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.
Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.
