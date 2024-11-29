Abits Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTS) Short Interest Update

Abits Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 352,100 shares, a decrease of 26.2% from the October 31st total of 477,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Abits Group Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ABTS opened at $0.59 on Friday. Abits Group has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.54.

Abits Group Company Profile

Abits Group Inc operates in the bitcoin mining business in the United States. The company was formerly known as Moxian (BVI) Inc and changed its name to Abits Group Inc in November 2023. Abits Group Inc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong.

