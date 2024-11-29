Abits Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTS) Short Interest Update

Abits Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 352,100 shares, a decrease of 26.2% from the October 31st total of 477,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Abits Group Trading Down 4.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ ABTS opened at $0.59 on Friday. Abits Group has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.54.
Abits Group Company Profile
