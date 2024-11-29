ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.56, but opened at $8.29. ABIVAX Société Anonyme shares last traded at $8.48, with a volume of 6,060 shares changing hands.

ABIVAX Société Anonyme Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day moving average of $11.80.

Institutional Trading of ABIVAX Société Anonyme

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABVX. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in ABIVAX Société Anonyme by 82.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in ABIVAX Société Anonyme by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 120,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 31,331 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in ABIVAX Société Anonyme by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 257,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 80,807 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in ABIVAX Société Anonyme by 167.7% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 316,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 198,225 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 542,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,254,000 after purchasing an additional 119,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.91% of the company’s stock.

About ABIVAX Société Anonyme

ABIVAX Société Anonyme, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to stablize the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. The company is evaluating its lead drug candidate, obefazimod, in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis in adults.

