Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Short Interest Up 116.4% in November

Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 161,000 shares, a growth of 116.4% from the October 31st total of 74,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors in the third quarter worth $46,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Abrdn Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Abrdn Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Abrdn Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Abrdn Healthcare Investors in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Price Performance

HQH traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,241. Abrdn Healthcare Investors has a 1 year low of $14.58 and a 1 year high of $19.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.26 and its 200-day moving average is $18.10.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.25%. This is an increase from Abrdn Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

