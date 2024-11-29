Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Accelerate Diagnostics Stock Down 2.4 %

AXDX stock opened at $1.61 on Monday. Accelerate Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $5.23. The company has a market cap of $40.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.80 and its 200-day moving average is $1.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accelerate Diagnostics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,380,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,400 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. owned 6.26% of Accelerate Diagnostics worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

