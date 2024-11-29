Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Earns “Neutral” Rating from HC Wainwright

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 100.57% from the stock’s current price.

AGEN has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Agenus from $42.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of Agenus stock opened at $3.49 on Friday. Agenus has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $19.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGEN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Agenus by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,401,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,953,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134,232 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Agenus by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 483,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 32,016 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Agenus by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 467,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 9,731 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Agenus by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 357,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 123,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Agenus during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,003,000. 61.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Agenus

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

