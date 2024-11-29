AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY) Short Interest Update

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 58.8% from the October 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

AGL Energy Price Performance

OTCMKTS AGLXY traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $7.53. 331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,708. AGL Energy has a twelve month low of $4.97 and a twelve month high of $8.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.30.

Get AGL Energy alerts:

About AGL Energy

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

AGL Energy Limited engages in the supply of energy and other essential services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Customer Markets, Integrated Energy, and Investments. It engages in the retail of electricity and gas; retail of broadband, mobile, and voice services; and provision of solar and energy products and services.

Receive News & Ratings for AGL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.