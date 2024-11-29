AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY) Short Interest Update

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 58.8% from the October 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
AGL Energy Price Performance
OTCMKTS AGLXY traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $7.53. 331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,708. AGL Energy has a twelve month low of $4.97 and a twelve month high of $8.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.30.
About AGL Energy
