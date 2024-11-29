AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 33.8% from the October 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

NASDAQ AGNCL opened at $25.14 on Friday. AGNC Investment has a 12 month low of $20.90 and a 12 month high of $25.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.09 and its 200 day moving average is $24.38.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.4844 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.71%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

