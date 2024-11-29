Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by Hantz Financial Services Inc.

Hantz Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,608 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $21,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter worth $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 6,666.7% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter worth $28,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter worth $30,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Airbnb from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Airbnb from $174.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Airbnb from $151.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Airbnb from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Airbnb from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.97.

Airbnb Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $138.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.38 and a 12-month high of $170.10. The firm has a market cap of $87.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.52, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.15.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 195,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,501,280. The trade was a 0.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 9,603 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total value of $1,250,502.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,850 shares in the company, valued at $21,466,767. This represents a 5.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 718,017 shares of company stock valued at $91,842,052 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

