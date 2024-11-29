Albion Technology & Gen VCT (LON:AATG) Stock Price Down 2.1% – Here’s Why

Albion Technology & Gen VCT (LON:AATG – Get Free Report) fell 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 67.50 ($0.86) and last traded at GBX 68.50 ($0.87). 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 59,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70 ($0.89).

Albion Technology & Gen VCT Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 70.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 69.36. The company has a market capitalization of £130.47 million and a PE ratio of 3,425.00.

Albion Technology & Gen VCT Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a GBX 1.88 ($0.02) dividend. This is an increase from Albion Technology & Gen VCT’s previous dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.65%. Albion Technology & Gen VCT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20,000.00%.

Albion Technology & Gen VCT Company Profile

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC is a venture Capital Trust specialize in early stage and growth stage investments.it prefer to invest in health tech, digital risk, Data and artificial intelligence, fintech and information technology related sector companies. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, banking and agriculture.

