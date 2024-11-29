Alkeon Capital Management LLC Sells 282 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Alkeon Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,970 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Sherwin-Williams worth $117,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 18.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,482,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,474,238,000 after purchasing an additional 999,164 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,921,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $573,538,000 after buying an additional 53,487 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,609,392 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $480,291,000 after buying an additional 917,979 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,524,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $454,917,000 after buying an additional 238,031 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,421,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $542,387,000 after acquiring an additional 15,843 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE SHW opened at $393.96 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $272.34 and a 12 month high of $400.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $378.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $346.30. The stock has a market cap of $99.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 74.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 28.49%.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 15,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total transaction of $6,275,198.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,621,253.60. This represents a 35.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 2,565 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.63, for a total transaction of $971,185.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,396,349.27. This represents a 28.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on SHW. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.47.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SHW

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.