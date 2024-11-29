Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AGAE) Short Interest Update

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AGAE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,700 shares, an increase of 51.7% from the October 31st total of 98,700 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Allied Gaming & Entertainment stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AGAE – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,385 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Allied Gaming & Entertainment worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ AGAE opened at $1.01 on Friday. Allied Gaming & Entertainment has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $1.57. The company has a market cap of $44.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.21 and a 200-day moving average of $1.17.

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Company Profile

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc provides entertainment and gaming products worldwide. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans through a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events.

