Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Shares Sold by Vestal Point Capital LP

Vestal Point Capital LP lowered its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Free Report) by 31.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700,000 shares during the quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP owned approximately 0.72% of Allogene Therapeutics worth $4,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALLO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 429.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.99 and a one year high of $5.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.62.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $35.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.73.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

