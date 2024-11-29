Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) CMO Sells $422,148.36 in Stock

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) CMO Pushkal Garg sold 1,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total value of $422,148.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 17,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,381,357.86. This trade represents a 8.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.2 %

ALNY opened at $253.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.19. The company has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.85 and a beta of 0.39. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $141.98 and a one year high of $304.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.64, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $500.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.91 million. The firm’s revenue was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 194.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 292.3% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 7,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $198.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $248.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $295.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $366.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.09.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

