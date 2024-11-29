Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ALNY. Wolfe Research downgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $198.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.09.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ALNY stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $253.74. The company had a trading volume of 718,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.64, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.69. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $141.98 and a 52-week high of $304.39. The stock has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.85 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.19.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $500.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 1,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total value of $422,148.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 17,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,381,357.86. This represents a 8.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total value of $368,689.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,310,677.18. The trade was a 10.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,370 shares of company stock worth $2,100,703. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 75.1% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 20,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after acquiring an additional 8,811 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 91.8% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 34,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 43.7% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Further Reading

