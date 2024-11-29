Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 596,331 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 113% from the previous session’s volume of 279,998 shares.The stock last traded at $35.74 and had previously closed at $39.68.

AOSL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley cut their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com lowered Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.54 and a 200-day moving average of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $181.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, COO Wenjun Li sold 2,183 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $77,474.67. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,176,637.19. The trade was a 3.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AOSL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,125,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,843,000 after purchasing an additional 40,183 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 172.8% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 89,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after buying an additional 56,962 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 471,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,625,000 after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 867.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 137,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after acquiring an additional 123,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 10,937.5% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. 78.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

