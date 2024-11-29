Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) Short Interest Up 118.5% in November

Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 807,000 shares, a growth of 118.5% from the October 31st total of 369,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 62.6 days.
Alsea Trading Down 4.3 %
Shares of ALSSF stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $2.20. 5,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,530. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.05. Alsea has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $4.95.
