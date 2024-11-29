Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) Short Interest Up 118.5% in November

Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 807,000 shares, a growth of 118.5% from the October 31st total of 369,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 62.6 days.

Alsea Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of ALSSF stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $2.20. 5,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,530. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.05. Alsea has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $4.95.

About Alsea

Alsea, SAB. de C.V. operates restaurants in Latin America and Europe. It operates fast food, coffee shops, casual food, and family restaurants under the Domino's Pizza, Starbucks, Burger King, Chili's, PF Chang's, Italianni's, The Cheesecake Factory, Vips, The gate, Foster's Hollywood, Archies, Ginos, T.G.I.

