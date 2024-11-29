AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB) Trading 0.7% Higher – Here’s Why

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB – Get Free Report) was up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $64.12 and last traded at $63.33. Approximately 167,350 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $62.87.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.36. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion and a PE ratio of 27.30.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

