Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AMGN. Truist Financial lowered shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $335.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $305.00 to $285.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.05.

AMGN opened at $280.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $150.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.60. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $257.80 and a fifty-two week high of $346.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $312.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $317.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $5.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.47. Amgen had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 168.35%. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.96 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen will post 19.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 115.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 268.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 233,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,355,000 after buying an additional 170,108 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 151.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 70,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,182,000 after buying an additional 42,739 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 111,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,620,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 86,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,732,000 after buying an additional 6,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

