Analyzing ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) and BingEx (NASDAQ:FLX)

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) and BingEx (NASDAQ:FLX) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.
Profitability
This table compares ZTO Express (Cayman) and BingEx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ZTO Express (Cayman)
|20.56%
|15.44%
|10.24%
|BingEx
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Insider and Institutional Ownership
41.7% of ZTO Express (Cayman) shares are held by institutional investors. 41.3% of ZTO Express (Cayman) shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Analyst Recommendations
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|ZTO Express (Cayman)
|0
|1
|3
|0
|2.75
|BingEx
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
ZTO Express (Cayman) currently has a consensus target price of $27.03, suggesting a potential upside of 40.68%. Given ZTO Express (Cayman)’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe ZTO Express (Cayman) is more favorable than BingEx.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares ZTO Express (Cayman) and BingEx”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ZTO Express (Cayman)
|$5.41 billion
|2.15
|$1.23 billion
|$1.45
|13.25
|BingEx
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
ZTO Express (Cayman) has higher revenue and earnings than BingEx.
Summary
ZTO Express (Cayman) beats BingEx on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.
About ZTO Express (Cayman)
ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.
About BingEx
BingEx Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides on-demand courier services under the FlashEx brand name in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers Flash-Riders as service providers. It serves individual and business customers, including local retailers, restaurants, and logistics players through its mobile platform and website. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.
