Anchorage Capital Group L.L.C. Has $14.23 Million Stock Holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA)

Anchorage Capital Group L.L.C. lowered its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Free Report) by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,746,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,158,230 shares during the period. Ginkgo Bioworks accounts for 3.7% of Anchorage Capital Group L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Anchorage Capital Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks were worth $14,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,391,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the second quarter worth approximately $3,276,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the second quarter worth approximately $2,128,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 2,683.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,264,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after buying an additional 2,182,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the second quarter worth approximately $312,000. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Performance

Shares of DNA stock opened at $8.26 on Friday. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $75.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.92. The company has a market capitalization of $474.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DNA shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $3.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $0.20 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.58.

Ginkgo Bioworks Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

