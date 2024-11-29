Andrada Mining’s (ATM) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Andrada Mining (LON:ATM – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning,Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 11 ($0.14) price target on the stock.
Andrada Mining Stock Up 17.7 %
ATM stock opened at GBX 2.77 ($0.04) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £45.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -276.50 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.74, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Andrada Mining has a 52-week low of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 6 ($0.08).
Andrada Mining Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Andrada Mining
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- The Latest 13F Filings Are In: See Where Big Money Is Flowing
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- 3 Penny Stocks Ready to Break Out in 2025
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- FMC, Mosaic, Nutrien: Top Agricultural Stocks With Big Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Andrada Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andrada Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.