Andrada Mining’s (ATM) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Andrada Mining (LON:ATM – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning,Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 11 ($0.14) price target on the stock.

Andrada Mining Stock Up 17.7 %

ATM stock opened at GBX 2.77 ($0.04) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £45.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -276.50 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.74, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Andrada Mining has a 52-week low of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 6 ($0.08).

Andrada Mining Company Profile

Andrada Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, is involved in the exploration and development of projects in Namibia and South Africa. Its flagship asset is the Uis brownfield tin mine located in the Erongo region, Namibia. The company was formerly known as AfriTin Mining Limited and changed its name to Andrada Mining Limited in January 2023.

