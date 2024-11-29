Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Stake Raised by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NLY. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 7.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,002,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,200,000 after purchasing an additional 138,320 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,687,000. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 152.0% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 428,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,165,000 after acquiring an additional 258,388 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the second quarter valued at about $478,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 213.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 56,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 38,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Argus raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

Shares of NLY opened at $19.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of -283.14 and a beta of 1.52. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $17.23 and a one year high of $21.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.86.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.12%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is -3,714.29%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

