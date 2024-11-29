Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Stock Price Down 1.9% – Here’s Why

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Free Report) dropped 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $29.10 and last traded at $29.10. Approximately 3,091 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 545% from the average daily volume of 479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.66.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.82 and a 200-day moving average of $27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.59.
Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter. Aperam had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 3.73%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aperam S.A. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; Alloys & Specialties; and Recycling & Renewables. The company offers a range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.
