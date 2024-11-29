Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD) Short Interest Update

Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,290,000 shares, a growth of 45.4% from the October 31st total of 27,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 24.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APLD shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Applied Digital from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Friday, November 1st. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Applied Digital from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

In other news, CEO Wes Cummins sold 200,000 shares of Applied Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $1,840,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,875,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,658,786. The trade was a 4.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 334,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,075,716.40. This represents a 13.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 369,369 shares of company stock valued at $3,170,161. Corporate insiders own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Applied Digital by 70.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,176,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547,485 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Digital by 48.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,061,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,862 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in Applied Digital by 8.7% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 9,596,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,098,000 after buying an additional 771,699 shares during the last quarter. Alight Capital Management LP bought a new position in Applied Digital during the second quarter valued at about $3,570,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Applied Digital by 18.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,869,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,077,000 after buying an additional 443,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

APLD stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.10. The company had a trading volume of 11,660,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,954,302. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 4.65. Applied Digital has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $10.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.13. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 88.87% and a negative net margin of 74.95%. The business had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Applied Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 67.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Digital will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

