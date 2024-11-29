Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 559,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,241 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.12% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $33,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.2% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.3% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Accordant Advisory Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% in the second quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 23,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.8% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total value of $10,298,438.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,047,857.10. This represents a 39.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 1.2 %

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $54.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.32. The company has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $48.92 and a 1 year high of $77.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.83.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

