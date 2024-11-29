Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) Short Interest Update

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a growth of 92.2% from the October 31st total of 889,600 shares. Currently, 6.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 402,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Insider Activity at Aris Water Solutions

In other Aris Water Solutions news, Director Debra Coy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.39, for a total value of $38,085.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,461.98. The trade was a 3.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 23.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Aris Water Solutions alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aris Water Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the third quarter worth about $10,828,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Aris Water Solutions by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 487,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,644,000 after purchasing an additional 284,788 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Aris Water Solutions by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 563,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,836,000 after purchasing an additional 139,259 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 988.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 137,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 125,281 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,703,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Aris Water Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded Aris Water Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ARIS

Aris Water Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ARIS traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,876. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.02. Aris Water Solutions has a one year low of $7.22 and a one year high of $27.90.

Aris Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Aris Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 52.50%.

About Aris Water Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aris Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.