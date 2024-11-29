Arizona Metals Corp. (CVE:AMC) Director Conor Dooley Sells 9,368 Shares

Arizona Metals Corp. (CVE:AMC – Get Free Report) Director Conor Dooley sold 9,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.62, for a total value of C$15,213.63.

Arizona Metals Price Performance

Shares of CVE:AMC traded up C$0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$3.99. 56,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,441. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.99 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.99. Arizona Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of C$3.42 and a 12 month high of C$6.98. The company has a market cap of C$446.17 million and a PE ratio of -16.49.

Get Arizona Metals alerts:

Arizona Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Arizona Metals Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, zinc, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Kay mine project, which consists of approximately 1,300 acres of patented and BLM claims located in Yavapai County, Arizona; and the Sugarloaf Peak Gold project that comprises 4,400 acres of BLM claims situated in La Paz County, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Arizona Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arizona Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.