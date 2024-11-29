Arizona Metals Corp. (CVE:AMC) Director Conor Dooley Sells 9,368 Shares

Arizona Metals Corp. (CVE:AMC – Get Free Report) Director Conor Dooley sold 9,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.62, for a total value of C$15,213.63.
Arizona Metals Price Performance
Shares of CVE:AMC traded up C$0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$3.99. 56,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,441. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.99 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.99. Arizona Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of C$3.42 and a 12 month high of C$6.98. The company has a market cap of C$446.17 million and a PE ratio of -16.49.
Arizona Metals Company Profile
